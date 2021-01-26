Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - Reuters correspondent

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh on Tuesday, according to a Reuters correspondent, but the cause was not immediately known.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on social media of a missile being intercepted over Riyadh.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen had said it had intercepted and destroyed an “enemy air target” launched towards Riyadh. (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens)

