2 months ago
Saudi Arabia says it detained three Iranian Revolutionary Guards
#Energy
June 19, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

Saudi Arabia says it detained three Iranian Revolutionary Guards

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - The Saudi navy has detained three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a boat seized on Friday evening as it approached the kingdom's offshore Marjan oilfield, a Saudi Information Ministry statement said on Monday.

"This was one of three vessels which were intercepted by Saudi forces. It was captured with the three men on board; the other two escaped," said the statement from the ministry's Center for International Communications.

"The three captured members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard are now being questioned by Saudi authorities."

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; editing by Sami Aboudi, Larry King

