Saudi Arabia completes second foray in euro market with 1.5 billion bond deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia raised 1.5 billion euros on Wednesday in a two-tranche bond deal after receiving orders for more than 3.75 billion euros, a document showed.

A source close to the deal said Saudi Arabia was targeting a 2 billion euro debt sale but ultimately chose better pricing over size.

The kingdom sold $1 billion in a three-year tranche at 40 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps and $500 million in a nine-year portion at 70 bps over mid-swaps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed. Each tranche was tightened 20 bps from initial guidance.

“It was an unremarkable deal,” a debt banker not involved in the deal said, adding the tenors were not typical for issuers from the Gulf and were likely chosen for specific reasons, like adding European banks “to their investor roster”.

“The three(-year) allows them to achieve negative yield and ... the intermediate part of the curve swaps back to levels that are inside the dollar curve,” the source close to the deal said.

“It’s aggressively priced ... how many people want to buy KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) risk at negative yield?”

Bankers said investors are seeking longer durations, which was a big factor in the deal’s “unremarkable” performance, while an abundant supply of euro-denominated bonds also likely played a role.

“Demand probably shows the state of the market at the moment, which is in a state of flux with the sell-off in U.S. Treasuries,” said Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.

The deal is only Saudi Arabia’s second euro-denominated issuance, after its 2019 deal that was a debut euro issuance for a Gulf sovereign when it raised 3 billion euros out of an order book of 14.5 billion euros. That deal had tranches of eight and 20 years.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citi, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and Samba Capital arranged the deal.