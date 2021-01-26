Saudi Arabia markets dual-tranche dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia began marketing a dual-tranche benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale on Tuesday with tenors of 12 and 40 years, a document showed, as it seeks to plug a large fiscal deficit.

It gave initial price guidance of around 165 basis points over 10-year U.S. treasuries for the 12-year tranche and around 3.75% for the 40-year bonds, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Saudi Arabia hired Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and JPMorgan as global coordinators for the sale, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

BNP Paribas, Citi, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered join them as book runners and are also passive joint lead managers.