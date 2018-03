DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s main stock index dropped by 0.5 percent at opening on Monday as investors were spooked by news of missiles fired overnight into the kingdom.

Saudi air defenses shot down seven ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi forces on Sunday, with debris killing a man in Riyadh, the first death in the capital during a Saudi-led coalition’s three-year military campaign in Yemen. (Reporting by Tom Arnold Editing by Peter Graff)