DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the 2018 budget will have the largest state spending in the kingdom’s history, which was an evidence of success despite low oil prices.

He said improving living standards for Saudi citizens was a government priority, according to comments on the state news agency SPA. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by Sylvia Westall)