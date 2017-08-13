Saudi Q2 budget deficit shrinks from year ago, revenue up 6 pct

RIYADH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state budget deficit shrank by a fifth from a year earlier in the second quarter of this year as revenues rose moderately and spending fell marginally, finance ministry figures showed on Sunday.

Revenues increased 6 percent from a year ago to 163.9 billion riyals ($43.7 billion); oil revenues jumped 28 percent to 101.0 billion riyals because of higher international oil prices.

Spending dropped 1.3 percent to 210.4 billion riyals in the second quarter, leaving a deficit of 46.5 billion riyals compared to about 58.4 billion riyals a year earlier. (Reporting by Katie Paul, Writing by Andrew Torchia)