Saudi economic recovery bodes well for 2021 indicators, says finance minister

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Tuesday that most economic sectors in the kingdom have started to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and the recovery in the last two quarters of the year bodes well for economic indicators in 2021.

Mohammed al-Jadaan, in televised remarks after the 2021 state budget was announced with a projected deficit of 4.9% of GDP, also said the government aimed to bring the deficit down to less than 1% by 2023.

Jadaan said there were no plans to revise value-added-tax in the short to medium term. He expected the kingdom to double privatization deals next year, which he said had hit some 15 billion riyals in 2020.