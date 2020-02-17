Bonds News
February 17, 2020 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia' fiscal deficit could be 7.4% in 2020, 8.1% in 2021 - S&P

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia could have a fiscal deficit of 7.4% this year and a deficit of 8.1% in 2021, S&P Global analysts said on Monday.

The fiscal deficits of Gulf Arab states, which includes Saudi Arabia, will rise next year because of expected higher spending and lower oil prices, S&P analyst Zahabia Gupta said in Dubai.

This year, the assumption for oil prices is $60 a barrel and next year is $55 a barrel, the analyst said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alex Richardson)

