FILE PHOTO: A Saudi woman wearing protective gloves buys vegetables at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government expects inflation to reach 3.7% in 2020, partially due to an increase in its value-added tax rate, it said in a preliminary budget statement on Wednesday.

The government expects inflation to hit 2.9% in 2021, the document showed.