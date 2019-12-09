Saudi expects 2% inflation in 2020 after expected 1% drop in CPI for 2019 -statement

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said it expects inflation in 2020 to reach 2%, compared with an expected 1% fall in the consumer price index (CPI) this year, a budget statement said on Monday.

Riyadh also said it expects an actual budget deficit for this year of 131 billion Saudi riyal ($35 billion), equivalent to 4.7% of gross domestic product, and a deficit next year of 187 billion riyals, or 6.4% of projected GDP.

It foresees a deficit in 2021 of 5% of GDP and 2.9% in 2022. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)