Instant View: Saudi state budget projects spending drop in 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it plans to spend 990 billion riyals ($263.91 billion) with its 2021 budget, a drop of around 7% compared with this year, as the world’s biggest oil exporter tightens its belt amid lower oil prices.

Following are comments from economists and analysts:

MONICA MALIK, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK

The deficit target for next year looked ambitious, “but this year we have seen vital support to the budget through strong Aramco dividend and investment returns, and these are likely to be key factors in 2021.”

MAZEN AL SUDAIRI, HEAD OF RESEARCH AT AL RAJHI CAPITAL

It is difficult to forecast oil revenues for the government because it includes the additional variable of what dividends Aramco will pay to government. For example, if we assume only dividends of around $45 billion (our FCF (free cash flow) expectation for 2021) from Aramco to the government, we get oil revenue estimate of around 400 billion riyals for 2021 but with $75 billion dividends, oil revenue could reach around 500 billion riyals.