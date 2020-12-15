Saudi Arabia has no immediate plan to increase taxes -finance minister

DUBAI/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Tuesday there were no immediate plans to raise taxes and when asked, said introducing an income tax was not on the cards.
In an interview, Mohammed al-Jadaan said the kingdom expects to receive between 15 billion and 25 billion riyals in dividends from its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, this year.
