Saudi economy minister says five sectors prepared for privatisation in Q1 2019

RIYADH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s economy minister said on Wednesday five sectors are prepared for privatisation in the first quarter of 2019.

The comments by Mohammed al-Tuwaijri came at a post-budget news conference, a day after the government announced a $295 billion budget, the kingdom’s biggest ever.

Saudi officials include public-private partnerships to build and operate infrastructure as well as asset sales in their definition of privatisation. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)