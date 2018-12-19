Market News
December 19, 2018 / 5:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi corruption settlements will net "not significantly less" than $13 bln in 2019 -minister

Marwa Rashad, Stephen Kalin

RIYADH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Wednesday that cash settlements from an anti-corruption campaign would net “not significantly less” in 2019 than the 50 billion Saudi riyals ($13.3 billion) collected in 2018.

Mohammed al-Jadaan also said in a Reuters interview that construction giant Saudi Binladin Group, in which the government took a roughly one third stake under the campaign, would soon have a “normal board” with family members and representatives of government ownership.

He added that the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has no role in a ministry-owned company that is managing assets seized through settlements with dozens of Saudi elite detained last year under the corruption purge. (Editing by William Maclean)

