Saudi Arabia collects twice as much VAT as expected in 2018- budget document

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia collected 45.6 billion riyals ($12.16 billion) from value-added tax (VAT) in 2018, more than double its initial estimate, budget documents showed.

The Saudi budget expects total tax revenues of 166 billion riyals this year, up from an initial estimate of 142 billion riyals, the document showed.

The Saudi government has said it expects VAT, which was introduced earlier this year, to be one of the main generators of non-oil revenue. ($1 = 3.7507 riyals) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Gareth Jones)