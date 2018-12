RIYADH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its unemployment rate to decline starting in 2019 from the current level of 12.9 percent, its economy and planning minister said on Wednesday.

“The number is 12.9... we expect it start to decline starting 2019,” Mohammed al-Tuwaijri told a post-budget press conference.

He added that Saudi nationals participation in the labour market currently is 42 percent. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)