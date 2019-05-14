Saudi Arabia says 'terrorist attack' on oil tankers raises new security concerns

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet called the “terrorist attack” against two Saudi oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates’ territorial waters a threat to maritime safety, saying it reflected poorly on regional and international security, Saudi Press agency reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, reported by the agency, the Saudi cabinet said it was “the shared responsibility of the international community to preserve maritime safety and oil tankers security in anticipation of any effects on energy markets, and the danger of that on world economy.” (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Marwa Rashad, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tom Brown)