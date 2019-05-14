Saudi Arabia says pipeline sabotage targets kingdom, global oil supply

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s cabinet said sabotage operations against two East-West oil pipeline pumping stations on Tuesday targeted not only the kingdom but the security of global oil supplies and the world economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cabinet, after a meeting headed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, stressed in a statement “the importance of standing against all terrorist organisations that carry out such acts of sabotage, including Iranian-backed Houthi militias”. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Marwa Rashad, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Tom Brown)