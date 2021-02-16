Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs: SPA

By Reuters Staff

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved on Tuesday establishing the bank of small and medium enterprises, state news agency (SPA) reported.

“The SMEs Bank brings together all financing solutions under one umbrella to enable the small and medium enterprises sector to access appropriate financing and achieve stability and growth,” the Ministry of Commerce said on Twitter.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Leslie Adler

