August 6, 2018 / 7:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi state airline Saudia suspends flights to and from Toronto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Saudi state airline Saudia said in a post on its official Twitter account that it was suspending flights to and from Toronto, the latest in a series of measures the kingdom announced on Monday in its diplomatic row with Canada.

The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada on Sunday after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Alison Williams

