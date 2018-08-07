FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 9:38 PM / in 2 hours

Egypt says it supports Saudi Arabia in rights row with Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Tuesday it supported Saudi Arabia in a political row with Canada, and stood in “solidarity” with the Gulf Arab kingdom against foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Cairo’s foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that it was “concerned by the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada, which is a result of the negative tendency by some international ... sides of meddling in the internal affairs of countries in the region,” without elaborating.

The Saudi government on Sunday recalled its ambassador from Ottawa, barred Canada’s ambassador to Riyadh and placed a ban on new trade, denouncing Canada for urging the release of rights activists.

Egypt saw crucial U.S. military aid frozen last year over its own human rights record amid one of its toughest ever crackdowns on dissent, but that decision was reversed last month. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Sandra Maler)

