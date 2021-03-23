Saudi central bank licenses two more fintech cos to provide payment services

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Tuesday it has granted licences to two more financial technology companies, International Digital Solutions Co and Azm Fintech Co, to provide payments services, boosting the total number of such licences to 13.
Financial centres in the Gulf region are looking to cultivate a financial startup scene to position themselves as regional powerhouses in financial technology, or fintech.
