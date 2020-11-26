Saudi central bank membership to be expanded - governor to state TV

(This November 25 story corrects text and headline to clarify that members will be added, not changed)

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi central bank will have seven members instead of five and they will serve for seven-year terms that can be renewed, its governor told state TV channel Ekhbariya, after it was announced the bank’s name would change from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to Saudi Central Bank.

The governor, Ahmed al-Kholifey, said there would be no interference in the operations of the central bank, Ekhbariya said on Twitter.