Saudi central bank membership to be modified - governor to state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi central bank will change some of its members, its governor told state TV channel Ekhbariya, after it was announced the bank’s name would change from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority to Saudi Central Bank.
The governor, Ahmed al-Kholifey, said there would be no interference in the operations of the central bank, Ekhbariya said on Twitter.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Yousef Saba
