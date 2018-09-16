FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 16, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Saudi c.bank: foreign reserves rising, capital outflows due to investment

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreign reserves at Saudi Arabia’s central bank have been increasing this year and a large proportion of recent capital outflows has been due to foreign investment by other Saudi institutions, a central bank official said on Sunday.

Ayman bin Mohammed al-Sayari, the bank’s deputy governor for investment, also told a news conference that the reserves had risen moderately from the previous month in August. Official data for last month has not yet been published. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.