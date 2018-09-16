FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi c.bank governor says economy can grow 1.9 pct this year

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s economy can achieve an International Monetary Fund forecast for 1.9 percent gross domestic product growth this year if all indicators remain unchanged, central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey told a news conference on Sunday.

After annual consultations with the Saudi government last month, the IMF predicted Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product would grow 1.9 percent in 2018 partly because of higher oil output, after shrinking 0.9 percent last year. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

