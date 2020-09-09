Saudi Central bank governor says outlook for Saudi economy is uncertain

DUBAI/RIYADH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s economy this year is uncertain, the kingdom’s central bank governor said on Wednesday, as the oil exporter navigates the effects of low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmed al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), speaking to a virtual Euromoney event, also reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to the local currency peg to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jon Boyle)