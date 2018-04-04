New Saudi cinemas will not be gender segregated -source

RIYADH, April 4 (Reuters) - New cinemas to be opened in Saudi Arabia this month will not require men and women to sit separately as they are in most other public places in the deeply conservative kingdom, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

After a nearly 40-year ban, movie theatres are returning at the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is pushing economic and social reforms to help broaden the economy and lessen its dependence on oil.