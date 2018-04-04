FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 4, 2018 / 5:49 PM / in a day

First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, April 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s first cinema in nearly 40 years will open on April 18 in the capital Riyadh, state media said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia signed an agreement earlier in the day with AMC to open 30 to 40 cinemas in about 15 Saudi cities over the next five years.

Saudi had some cinemas in the 1970s but its powerful clerics managed to close them, reflecting rising Islamist influence throughout the Arab region at the time. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.