Saudi govt to tighten up on contracts with foreign firms from 2024 -SPA

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The government of Saudi Arabia is determined to stop signing contracts with foreign companies with a regional headquarters that is not in the kingdom as of January 2024, the state news agency (SPA) said citing an official source.

The source stressed that this will not affect the ability of any investor to enter the Saudi economy or continue to deal with the private sector, adding that the relevant measures will be issued during 2021. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Hugh Lawson)