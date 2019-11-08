Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres hires banks for debut dollar bonds

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian mall operator Arabian Centres Company has hired banks to arrange a debut issuance of a dollar sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Friday.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs and HSBC to coordinate the deal. Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital, Mashreqbank, Samba Capital and Warba Bank are also involved. It will start meeting investors in a global roadshow starting on Nov. 12.