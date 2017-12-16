FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Palestinian billionaire Masri detained in Saudi Arabia - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sabih al-Masri, a Palestinian billionaire and the chairman of Jordan’s largest lender Arab Bank, was detained in Saudi Arabia for questioning after a business trip to Riyadh, family sources and friends said on Saturday.

They said Masri, a Saudi citizen and Jordan’s most prominent businessman with holdings in hotels and banking, was arrested after heading to the Saudi capital last week on a trip to chair meetings of companies he owns.

He had cancelled a dinner on Tuesday that he had invited friends and leading businessmen to attend on his return.

Masri could not be reached for comment. The Saudi authorities did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter)

