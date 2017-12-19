Palestinian billionaire Masri back in Amman after release in S.Arabia - family source

AMMAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Palestinian billionaire Sabih al-Masri, Jordan’s most influential businessman, arrived back in Amman on Tuesday, a family source said, after his release from detention in Saudi Arabia linked to a crackdown on the rich and powerful there.

Masri, chairman of Amman-based Arab Bank, Jordan’s largest lender, was detained last week hours before he was planning to leave after chairing meetings of Saudi companies he owns, sources said.

Masri, a Saudi citizen, said from his home in Riyadh on Sunday after his release that the Saudi authorities had accorded him “all respect”. The authorities have not commented on his detention. Jordanian authorities privately said King Abdullah intervened to secure his release.