India says expects significant scaling up of Saudi investments

NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India expects Saudi Arabia to ramp up investments in several sectors including technology, farm and energy over the next couple of years, a senior Indian official said, after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two men met on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Buenos Aires and agreed to increase economic cooperation.

“We expect that in the next 2 to 3 years there will be significant scaling up of Saudi investments in India,” said Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, providing a readout of the meeting.