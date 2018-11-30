Saudi crown prince meets India's Modi in Argentina

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed cooperation between the two countries in security, energy and investments, the Saudi press agency (Spa) said early on Friday.

The two leaders, who met in the prince’s residence in Buenos Aires, also discussed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to supply India with all its needs of oil and petroleum products and Saudi oil giant Aramco’s investments in the fields of oil refining and oil storage in India, SPA said. The crown prince and Modi also agreed on investing in solar energy, it added. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali Editing by Leslie Adler)