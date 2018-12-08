Saudi crude exports expected at 7.3 mln bpd in Jan, down 1 mln bpd from Nov - sources

VIENNA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports are expected to drop next month by some 1 million barrels per day from November levels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The world’s top oil exporter is expected to ship about 7.3 million bpd in January, one of the sources said, due to softening seasonal demand and as Riyadh follows through on a global deal to cut output to prevent a build up in oil supplies. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Alexander Smith)