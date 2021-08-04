Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude official selling prices for Asia - Aramco

(Reuters) -Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the September official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude to $3 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/File Photo

Saudi Arabia set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at a discount of $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for September and its OSP to the United States was at a premium of $1.35 a barrel over Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

ASIA

AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT +3.85 +4.45 +0.60

EXTRA LIGHT +2.70 +3.20 +0.50

LIGHT +2.70 +3.00 +0.30

MEDIUM +2.15 +2.45 +0.30

HEAVY +1.20 +1.40 +0.20

UNITED STATES (versus ASCI)

AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +2.20 +2.40 +0.20

LIGHT +1.25 +1.35 +0.10

MEDIUM +0.55 +0.65 +0.10

HEAVY +0.10 +0.20 +0.10

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:

NW EUROPE

AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT -0.30 -0.80 -0.50

LIGHT -1.10 -1.70 -0.60

MEDIUM -1.70 -2.30 -0.60

HEAVY -2.50 -3.20 -0.70

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

MEDITERRANEAN

AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT +0.10 -0.70 -0.80

LIGHT -0.80 -1.70 -0.90

MEDIUM -1.60 -2.40 -0.80

HEAVY -2.50 -3.10 -0.60