Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude official selling prices for Asia - Aramco

(Reuters) -Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the September official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude to $3 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for Asia, the country’s state oil producer Aramco said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia set its Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe at a discount of $1.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for September and its OSP to the United States was at a premium of $1.35 a barrel over Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).
Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential to the Oman/Dubai average:
ASIA
AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE
SUPER LIGHT +3.85 +4.45 +0.60
EXTRA LIGHT +2.70 +3.20 +0.50
LIGHT +2.70 +3.00 +0.30
MEDIUM +2.15 +2.45 +0.30
HEAVY +1.20 +1.40 +0.20
UNITED STATES (versus ASCI)
AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT +2.20 +2.40 +0.20
LIGHT +1.25 +1.35 +0.10
MEDIUM +0.55 +0.65 +0.10
HEAVY +0.10 +0.20 +0.10
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set against ICE Brent:
NW EUROPE
AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT -0.30 -0.80 -0.50
LIGHT -1.10 -1.70 -0.60
MEDIUM -1.70 -2.30 -0.60
HEAVY -2.50 -3.20 -0.70
Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:
MEDITERRANEAN
AUGUST SEPTEMBER CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT +0.10 -0.70 -0.80
LIGHT -0.80 -1.70 -0.90
MEDIUM -1.60 -2.40 -0.80
HEAVY -2.50 -3.10 -0.60
Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Arpan Varghese in BengaluruEditing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter
