(Corrects amount in dollars)

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday it signed 66 agreements worth 204 billion riyals ($54.4 billion) as part of its industrial development program.

Among the deals announced was an agreement with French aerospace and defence company Thales in military industry cooperation. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Stephen Kalin; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Alison Williams)