FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Political tensions push Saudi, Lebanon debt insurance costs higher
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
The Body Trade
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Deals
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Political tensions push Saudi, Lebanon debt insurance costs higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Lebanese and Saudi Arabian debt hit the highest since late 2008 and July this year respectively on Wednesday, as political tensions in both countries simmered.

Lebanon, which has been thrown into limbo by the resignation of its prime minister, saw its five-year credit default swaps (CDS) jump 13 basis points (bps) from Tuesday’s close to 592 bps, according to IHS Markit data.

Saudi Arabia’s five-year CDS hit 100 basis points, its highest since late July. Uncertainty there comes after a sweeping purge of fellow royals and top officials by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Claire Milhench)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.