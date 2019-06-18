Saudi Arabia plans dollar sukuk by end-2019-debt official

June 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will regularly tap international bond markets in future, with plans to issue an Islamic bond or sukuk by the end of this year, the head of the kingdom’s debt management office said on Thursday.

“We are planning to issue a sukuk in dollars before the end of this year,” Fahad al-Saif told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in London.

He added the kingdom would continue to be an “active” issuer on dollar bond markets and would also looking at raising capital in other currencies including the euro (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Sujata Rao)