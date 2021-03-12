Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sacked the minister for the haj and umrah, Mohammed Benten, from his position in a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) on Friday.

“Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position,” SPA said in a tweet, without giving reasons behind the decision.

State minister, Essam ben Saeed, was appointed as acting minister of haj and umrah. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alison Williams)