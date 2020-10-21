Saudi launches national artificial intelligence strategy

Abdullah Bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of Saudi Data and Al Authority, speaks during the Global Al Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched a National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will announce several AI partnerships, the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) said.

Speaking at the opening of the kingdom’s Global AI Summit, Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi said Saudi wants to establish itself as a global centre for data and AI.