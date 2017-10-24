FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO on TV
October 24, 2017

Saudi Aramco IPO never been linked to oil market - CEO on TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s planned intitial public offering has never been linked to developments on oil markets, its chief executive told Al Arabiya television on Tuesday.

“The (initial public) offering since the beginning was never linked to the market or the condition of the market,” CEO Amin Nasser said, referring to developments on oil markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a major investment conference in Riyadh, he also added that the company plans to double its petrochemicals investments. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by William Maclean)

