Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Saudi bank mergers welcome as long as good for economy - central bank governor

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey speaks at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said on Wednesday that bank mergers are welcome as long as they are good for the economy, after its biggest bank entered a binding merger agreement to create the Gulf’s third largest lender.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is currently considering issuing new bank licences, its governor, Ahmed al-Kholifey, said.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up