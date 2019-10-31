CORRECTED-Saudi expects 2020 budget deficit of 187 bln riyals - fin min

(Corrects 2019 spending projection to 1.048 trln not 1.084 trln)

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals ($49.86 billion) next year, from a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Thursday.

The kingdom expects revenues of 833 billion riyals for 2020, down from 917 billion riyals projected for 2019, he told a news briefing ahead of the final budget announcement later this year.

Spending is expected at 1.02 trillion riyals for 2020 versus 1.048 trillion projected in 2019, the minister said.