DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a 1.02 trillion riyals ($272.00 billion) budget for 2020, reducing state spending marginally.

King Salman said in a televised statement after a special cabinet meeting that spending in 2020 was forecast at 1.02 trillion riyals, as compared with an estimated 1.048 trillion riyals in 2019.