Bonds News
July 28, 2020 / 2:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia posts $29 bln deficit in Q2 as oil revenues slump

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia posted a deficit of 109.2 billion riyals ($29.12 billion) in the second quarter this year as low oil prices impacted state coffers, according to a finance ministry quarterly budget performance report.

The world’s largest oil exporter saw oil revenues decline by 45% year-on-year in the second quarter to $25.5 billion while total revenues dropped 49% to nearly $36 billion.

Total expenditures in Q2 dropped annually by 17% to around $65 billion, the document showed. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below