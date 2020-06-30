IMF economic forecasts more pessimistic than Saudi Arabia's - c.bank governor

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said the International Monetary Fund’s economic contraction forecast for Saudi Arabia was “more pessimistic” than Saudi Arabia’s own forecasts.

The IMF has estimated the Saudi economy will contract by 6.8% this year.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy is expected to bounce back quickly as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said, without providing a number.

He was speaking at a virtual economic forum. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson)