DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia may issue euro-denominated bonds this year, depending on market conditions, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia plans to issue 118 billion riyals ($31.47 billion) in debt this year to help finance the national budget deficit, the country’s Debt Management Office (DMO), part of the ministry of finance, said last month. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Davide Barbuscia)